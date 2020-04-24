Song Seung Heon Shows Healthy Living on Jeju Island In “Small Houses”

Actor Song Seung Heon appeared as a special guest on the latest episode of MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

In the first interview, Song Seung Heon said, “I love being on the show and I hope I enjoy it now.” I heard the event was my 7th birthday, so I prepared the cake. “She sang the congratulatory song, earning praise for female members like Park Na Rae, Jang Do Yeon, and Han Hye Jin.

Song Seung Heon is currently living in Jeju Island working on the upcoming drama, “Shall We Have Dinner?” He said, “I’ve lived 10 years in my life. I’ve planned a drama now in Jeju Island, so now I keep it to myself. The water is clear, the air is fresh, and I’ve never lived near the sea.”

Song Seung Heon started the day by playing and going out for a seat. He expressed his admiration for the fresh air in Jeju and said, “I have since fled the sea as a backdrop. I love it.” Returning to the temporary cottage, he immediately filled his fluids. When asked what helped her maintain her clear skin, she replied, “I’m not trying to drink water on purpose. I’m just thirsty.”

The actor continued to work at home and said, “If I don’t exercise, then my situation is bad. I try to fit in at all times. Even at home, I try to do a little exercise.” do you need to train? Constant? You definitely have to exercise.

When asked about tips to maintain health, she said, “I stop smoking almost 15 years ago. It is the best for me is to stop smoking. When I see people in the vicinity, it is clear that there is a difference with people who smoke and people who no. i think people who smoke more quickly. “

Song Seung Seon also shows the benefits of a healthy diet. She drinks protein shakes with honey, kelp powder, kale powder, noni powder, wheat powder, and broccoli powder. He explains, “It’s not hard to boil and mix ingredients every single time.” Above, they have salads, fried eggs, and toast.

The actor then captivated the cast members by giving them their own coffee while listening to ballad music, commenting, “It’s like making a commercial for coffee.”

