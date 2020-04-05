Song WINNER Mino Tells The Story Of Letting The Jaw Get Finished

WINNER Song Mino talks about real time giving secret performances.

In an April 4 broadcast, “Ask What,” the cast tried to understand Mino’s biggest professional moment.

Seo Jang Hoon stated that Song Mino blew his nose at a concert during Block B’s P.O joke that Mino disappointed himself when he did. Wooyoung 2PM mbantingake that Mino gave voice mic after the offensive, and Kang Ho Dong Song wondered if Mino fall of the stage and then rap on the ground.

Remind everyone, Song Min-ho said, “This is a situation that I can not sing.” The cast and the guests then imagine a scenario where a bug goes into their mouth, but this is also wrong.

Wooyoung said, “Your stomach hurts when you go to the bathroom (when you’re doing it). You keep singing when you go to the toilet.” When P.O asked if his teeth were falling, Song Mino commented that P.O’s prediction was the closest answer.

Hearing this, Lee Soo Geun said, “Your chin is down here.” Seo Jang Hoon got the right answer by adding, “You keep secrets everywhere and keep getting shot.”

Song Mino explained, “My money wouldn’t open on the stage after the sound. Before the camera surprised me, I thought,” Oh no. “I looked back, brushed my jaw, fixed it, then turned it on.”

All people trapped and praised the professionalism Song Mino. When P.O asked if any fans were arrested, the raper replied, “No one knows.”

As for the professionalism of the various shows, Song Mino says, “On ‘New Journey to the West,’ I’ve made a lot of questions about character idiom. But thankfully, it’s a character and I really love it.”

He continued, “My fans compiled and wrote four character idioms in a notebook for me. I was thankful and moved on, but I didn’t read them all. I didn’t read them with the intent to keep my character.”

