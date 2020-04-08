Song -writer John Prine Died at 73 at Coronavirus Complications

John Prine, one of the most popular singers of his generation, died on April 7 after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. It’s 73. The March 29 release “From the Prine Family” on @JohnPrineMusic’s Twitter feed announced that John had been hospitalized three days earlier. “He was intubated Saturday night, and was still receiving attention, but his condition was significant.” The publication added: “This is a very hard news to share. But as many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we want to educate you, and give you a way to continue to love and support now. “

NBC night host Seth Meyers responds, “Send every good thought I have left your way.” Bette Midler, who recounted his 1972 song “Hello There,” tweeted, “One of the most interesting people I’ve been fortunate to know. He was very smart and very soulful. Pray for him.” Jason Isbell, who partnered with Prine on his award-winning 2018 album, Wood of Forgiveness, tweeted, “Send our love to everyone at ‘y’all. Hope the best.”

Of those songs, his first new material for more than a decade, Prine describes his vision of the aftermath of the song, “When I Go to Heaven”:

“When I go to heaven, I will lay hands on him

Thanks to him for more blessings than a man can stand.

Then I got off the track and started a rock-n-roll pile

Check in the swell hotel; Isn’t life after the big one? ”

The two-time Grammy-winner debuted earlier this year with a Good Life Grammy nomination. At tax time, Bonnie Raitt Singing “Angel From Montgomery,” his main song from Prine’s song originated in his own 1971 album that hit his best Grammy nominee this year (he lost to Team America). . That song, which debuted at the 2015 Grammy Hall of Fame, features several Prine signature songs, including “Sam Rock” about the band’s addition; “Hi There,” characterizes two adult characters; “Paradise,” which he wrote to his father about digging; and the hippie song, “Spanish Pipe Dreams,” with untrue lyrics:

“Turn off your TV, throw the paper,

Travel, build your own home.

Planting a little garden, eating more peaches,

Try and find Jesus by yourself. “