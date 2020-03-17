Songwriter Malone and Cardi B Andrew Watt has karanavirus

Andrew Watt, screenwriter and producer of the Grammy Awards, expresses a positive assessment to the coronavirus.

Watts, who has worked with artists including Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Bieber and Cardi B, – shared the news today (17 March) in his Instagram-posts. He said that over the past 12 days, he feels strong and well-being after a delay at the moment he was diagnosed COVID-nineteenth

The musician revealed that his condition is improving, but he feels at the moment, that “it is very difficult to breathe” due to pneumonia and uses “oxygen machine to give my lungs as much as possible benefit.”

Part of his message reads: “12 days ago, the morning of 6 March, I began to feel that I was hit by a bus. I days could not get out of his bed and began to rush. I saw a doctor in my house, who told me that I am a positive ordinary flu, and there is no way that I could have COVID-19, because I have not left the country, and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home.

“I told all my friends with whom I have worked, and everyone who is close to me that I have experienced the flu and karantsiravav myself … no one of them was not even sniffing”.

He continued: “I was dressed Tamiflu and Tylenol for a permanent struggle with a fever … but shiver, sweat and fever did not stop I began deceiving, and then began to dry cough … I immediately rushed to the emergency room and asked to be tested for COVID. -19 as the “flu” has not subsided.

“I was suspended for testing due to federal regulations. I have asked and asked to discuss, and finally, he did an x-ray of the chest … the results of which were viral pneumonia … but still … there is no test.

“Private doctor was finally able to check me out yourself, and yesterday afternoon he was back on a positive COVID-19.”

Producer, which last year received a “Grammy” for his work on “Invasion particular” Card B, continued: “I am 29 years old I am a healthy person, and through it all I’m worried I’m going to make a full recovery, but … in the… my life and there are so many people in the world who may not be able to survive it is because of their age and / or impaired immune system … that is why I am writing this post.

“To have the mentality of,” I’m young, it can not affect me, “it’s just silly and dangerous for everyone around you social distancing – is to protect one’s mother and father, whose grandmother … this is not about you It’s about.. that all together were fighting against this team. Stay safe. Now more than ever … Well, I’ll go back to the “Man in black III”.

At the time of writing, more than $ 5.00 a person were infected Covid-19, and at least 100 people were killed. Across the pond in the UK death toll rose to at least 71, and more than 1,500 confirmed cases. In other countries, such as Italy, which killed more than 2,500 people, the number more.

Loud music, including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves as a result of the outbreak.