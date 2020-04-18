Sonia Gandhi sets phase for Rahul’s return, sidelines Patel, Antony and other veterans

Wayanad MP and previous Congress president Rahul Gandhi | Photograph: ANI

New Delhi: Signalling Rahul Gandhi’s return to the helm of affairs in the Congress, interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday constituted an 11-member consultative committee.

The committee predominantly includes associates of Rahul’s group and excludes veterans these as A. K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, and Ghulam Nabi Azad who under no circumstances skipped out a place in any significant committee in the previous two a long time.

The new committee will satisfy ‘virtually’ every day to deliberate on “matters of current worry and formulate the views of the celebration on numerous challenges,” the principal opposition celebration claimed in a press communique. Aside from the Congress Doing work Committee (CWC), it is the only other AICC committee in area.

Even though previous Primary Minister Manmohan Singh has been appointed chairman of the committee, with Rahul’s identify coming just after him on the listing, Congress leaders did not skip the information — that Rahul has pretty much taken immediate management of the celebration affairs just after sidelining veterans who have been close to Sonia Gandhi since her entry in politics in 1998.

The consultative committee includes celebration veterans previous finance minister P. Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh, but party leaders concede which is for “window dressing.”

The party’s decision to not sideline veterans this sort of as Patel was said to be the most important reason for Rahul’s refusal to return as Congress president — a put up he experienced resigned from just after the very last Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi was stated to be disinclined but relented, lastly. Rahul’s online video interaction with reporters on Thursday was the very first indication of the points to occur in the Congress.

He is very likely to handle much more this sort of push conferences in the coming handful of times to buttress the message that he is in handle now. Through his media interaction, Rahul experienced pointed out how he was in touch with the main ministers of Congress ruled states and was offering them frequent guidance much too.

The Consultative group is comprehensive of members from Rahul Gandhi’s team, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, K. C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari, Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh, Supriya Shrinate and Rohan Gupta.

Forward of the Lok Sabha election in 2019, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi experienced formed a 9-member committee incorporate senior leaders A. K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and K. C. Venugopal. Right after the poll debacle the committee was dissolved by the occasion.

‘Committee formed to fight Covid-19 challenges’

Explaining the rationale and the mandate of the committee, a senior Congress chief explained: “This committee has been formed to struggle Covid-19 worries and as the oldest and the principal opposition get together it is our obligation to deliver constructive suggestions and positive criticism. The committee will lay the roadmap for fighting the economic pandemic and a system for kickstarting the Indian overall economy. It is our mandate to do this, irrespective of whether the govt will consider the recommendations or not. This will also get the job done on the wellbeing and financial method in nation’s interest”.

The development of the new group marks a generational change with a few new and younger faces getting incorporated in the committee, such as social media in cost Rohan Gupta. He was built in cost previous year in September.

In the same way, Gaurav Vallabh who unsuccessfully contested the Jharkhand elections but is acknowledged for using on BJP spokespersons these types of as Sambit Patra is also a member of the committee.

Supriya Shrinate who contested from Uttar Pradesh and lost has also been designed a member. She is a former tv news reporter and in the current past has been addressing a sequence of press conferences on economic issues.

Praveen Chakravarty, who is the chairman of the AICC know-how and information cell and regarded as a shut-aide of Rahul Gandhi is also section of the consultative committee.

‘This team will give “voice to the people”’

“This group will be 1 that will frame the stand of the get together on quite a few problems and will become all the more important in today’s scenario. A assembly of the group is likely to take position tomorrow,” stated a senior Congress leader.

Terming the team as a correct mix of maturity, practical experience and aggression, another chief pointed out that this team will give “voice to the people”. “The group has been constituted with treatment as most of the members are area authorities regardless of whether it is economic, social media, individuals who have labored at the plan amount on agrarian difficulties between other folks. These individuals are heading to have a dialogue with the folks and people challenges will then be lifted in the assembly and the social gathering will come to a decision how to get it up,’ explained a further leader.

In accordance to resources, numerous who have discovered a place in the committee are Rahul loyalists and the group will be the main system for framing the stand of the get together on quite a few essential challenges. “Rahul Gandhi is not the president, but he is associated in the celebration affairs. He presents valuable suggestions and this team will streamline the party’s stand. There appears to be to be misdoubts and interaction hole amongst what men and women want and what the get together has been highlighting so this team will enable address that,” claimed an additional leader.

Justifying the inclusion of the younger leaders who have been made component of the group, a further senior chief mentioned as the economic climate is likely to be a big concern for the country, specially in the current scenario where by owing to the lock down all firms are impacted, most of the the young leaders come from an economics qualifications and will have able to give beneficial tips.

