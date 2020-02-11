Sonic The Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler on the redesign of Sonic

Sonic Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler on the redesign of Sonic

Remember the first one Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer that featured a horrendous rendition of the title character? Those times seem long ago, thanks to Paramount Pictures, who has postponed the release date so the visual effects team can completely redesign Sonic to make it a bit more fan-friendly. And while the results were praised, the stress of such a massive last-minute company certainly challenged director Jeff Fowler.

“I think it was about five months since the first trailer.” Fowler told Digital Spy. “We had worked very hard on our character updates. It was definitely a bit like, “Oh boy, what happens if you don’t like this?” But really, everyone who saw it internally when I was working on the film just reacted so positively. It really felt like they would really appreciate it and be excited once we shared it with the fans. Fortunately, any fear I had the night before passed very quickly as soon as it was released. Because it was an incredible feeling to see how Sonic 2.0 was recorded the way it was. “

This is one of the cases where studio mandates actually looked like they helped production, although we have to wonder if the film itself will be good when it hits theaters this weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on Sega’s global blockbuster video game franchise, focusing on the extremely lively, bright blue hedgehog. The film follows Sonic’s (false) adventures as he navigates through the complexities of life on earth with his newly discovered best human friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom Team Up to Evil Dr. Preventing Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also plays Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

The film should originally have been released on November 14th. After very negative feedback from the public regarding the design of the icon, Paramount postponed the release to February 14, 2020. They then used this extra time to redesign Sonic for a better fit. His view of the video games.

