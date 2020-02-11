Sonic the Hedgehog featurette highlights Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik

Before its debut this Friday, Paramount Pictures released a character trait for director Jeff Fowler’s upcoming live action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehogand Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the evil genius Dr. Robotnik in the spotlight as Carrey discusses how he prepared for the role. Check out the video in the player below!

The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters last weekend, but after very negative public reviews of the icon’s design, Paramount delayed its release until February 14, 2020, with the goal of making Sonic look its way matches the video better games.

Written by Patrick Casey (Golan the Insatiable), Josh Miller (Golan the Insatiable) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield paradox) follows the film Tom Wachowski, a policeman in the rural town of Green Hills who decides to help Sonic escape the government to catch him. The film is directed by Jeff Fowler and Executive by Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Destiny).

The cast for Sonic the Hedgehog includes Jim Carrey (joke) As Sonics rival, Doctor Robotnik / Eggman, James Marsden (Westworld) as Wachowski, a policeman who teams up with Sonic; Adam Pally (The Mindy project) as Tom’s police colleague Tika Sumpter (ride) and Natasha Rothwell (Wonder Woman 1984). Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec) provides the voice for Sonic in the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog and his brand new look will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day.