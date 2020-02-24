[sonic-the-hedgehog-tops-box-workplace-for-second-straight-weekend]

Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog celebrated a next-straight weekend topping the box office environment right after pulling in $26.three million domestically over the weekend. The movie’s domestic cume of $106.6 million rose the worldwide box office overall to $203.one million.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios The Get in touch with of the Wild opened with $24.8 million domestically even though bringing in $15.4 million globally and landing in next spot. The Harrison Ford-led adaptation has attained a all over the world complete of $40.two million for the duration of its theatrical debut.

The Phone of the Wild pushed Warner Bros. Pictures’ Birds of Prey to the #3 place at the box place of work right after a $seven million haul about the weekend. Domestically, the Harley Quinn movie now totals $72.5 million immediately after 3 weeks. Throughout the world, the movie’s estimated worldwide gross is now $173.7 million.

Landing at #four, STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s horror sequel Brahms: The Boy II debuted with $5.nine million domestically and $2.two million globally, totaling an $8.1 million worldwide opening.

Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys for Daily life retained its spot in fifth position right after earning an more $five.nine million around the weekend, bringing the domestic overall up to $191.two million just after 6 weeks. The movie’s throughout the world cume now sits at $391.two million.