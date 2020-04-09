Karthik Aryan and Sonnalli Seygall appeared together in the hit Luv Ranjan franchise Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In a special talk, the actress expressed her desire to do an action film today and revealed that she would like to do this film if she is to do it with Karthik.

Sonnalli Seygall was last seen on Jai Mummy Di with Punchnama Co-star Sunny Singh. When the heroine of the franchise was asked what she wanted to do, she wanted a full-fledged action film.

Special! Sonnalli Seygall wants to do an action movie, Karthik was supposed to be in Aaryan’s action drama

When Sonali was told that her co-star Karthik Aryan was also doing an action film, she said, “What is he doing? I had no idea. I would love to do something if I did some work. But watch.”

Kartik Aryan has teamed up with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji to reverse: Unsung Warrior director Om Raut for an action drama. It is said that this movie is an action drama that is set around him and in which Karthik will be acting some top back. The title of the project, with the help of Bhushan Kumar, has not been withdrawn till now, and the cast has not been produced besides Kartik.

Speaking of Sonnalli Seygall, the actress is starring in a film, in which she plays the role of a small-town girl. Workshops for the film were about to begin soon but the lockdown was postponed.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.