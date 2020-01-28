Sonny Bill Williams adds stardust, the rebuild of Leeds Rhinos and James Maloney for Man of Steel?

The arrival of one of the world famous players, Sonny Bill Williams, has given the Betfred Super League a sense of anticipation and star quality this season, which will return to talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 in 2020.

We’ll show you more than 40 live games until the Grand Final in Old Trafford in October. This promises to be the biggest and best season so far.

Getty Images – Getty

The Super League is back and will be bigger in 2020 than ever before

The Super League podcast is also available for talkSPORT 2 listeners. In the coming weeks, fans can expect a new TV show – Inside Super League – on Amazon Prime and Sky, while an impressive documentary about the memorable 2019 season will also be available on Amazon Prime later this month.

One can rightly say that there is a lot to be expected in the next ten months. TalkSPORT has caused Warren Holmes from the Super League to show us some of the great things we need to keep an eye on in 2020.

Toronto Wolfpack and SBW

The wolf pack will make a lot of headlines in the Super League this season, not only because of Sonny Bill Williams, but also because of his coach Brian McDermott, who played a key role in the success of the great Leeds Rhinos team in the mid-2010s.

The feeling in the game, however, is that The Wolfpack will struggle to keep up with the traditional powerhouses. Travel is a factor to consider, and because of the harsh Canadian winter, Toronto also has to play a number of “on the street” home games, so its game schedule remains fairly disjointed. A small squad will also put them to the test, and the Super League teams traveling to Canada will be far better prepared and more competitive at Lamport Stadium.

A combination of Sonny Bill, some useful players around him, like Center Ricky Leutele, and a nimble McDermott game plan will undoubtedly present some challenges to the best teams in the game – but it remains to be seen whether they will have enough firepower to consistently survive ,

AFP – Getty

As a two-time World Cup winner in Rugby Union, Williams has also won two Australian NRL titles in the Rugby League

James Maloney

James Maloney’s commitment has faded into the background, largely due to the events at Toronto Wolfpack. In the Kangaroos selection, however, Catalans Dragons have signed one of the best players in the world.

Just last year, 33-year-old New South Wales helped win the State of Origin series, one of the biggest series in sports, and if he stays fit, he’ll almost certainly be fighting for the Man of Steel victory.

Getty Images – Getty

Maloney is expected to have a huge impact on the Super League this season

Dragons have also signed Josh Drinkwater from Hull KR. The Australian was instrumental in helping them win their first trophy, the Challenge Cup, in 2018.

The biggest challenge for Catalans this season is to reproduce their home form in the north of England. For them it is the equivalent to play about 15 times a season on a Tuesday night in Stoke. A Stoke team trained by Tony Pulis, not the current lot.

Super Saints

The dealings of the Saints with the departure of head coach Justin Holbrook will be interesting – and challenging – but in Kristian Woolf they have replaced him with one of the best minds in the game.

Woolf has made the Tonga national team one of the best in the world. In 2019, they defeated Australia for the first time and also humiliated the Great Britain Lions.

Woolf is so highly valued in Tonga that Tui Lolohea, her halfback, said, “The Tongans bow before him like a king.”

The Saints haven’t made many new signings – but they were so far ahead of the competition last year that they are undoubtedly victorious again this season.

The Tongan Terminator

Meet Manu Ma’u, the “Tongan Terminator” and, according to international teammate Andrew Fifita, the scariest guy in the sport.

Who can argue with him? Ma’u has put three plates in the right side of his face, which hold it effectively after tearing it in a device.

“When it happened, I touched my face and I could feel the bone sticking out near my eye socket. I went into the locker room and the doctors looked and said it wasn’t good. “

Hull FC missed the playoffs last year and it will be a big surprise if they do this year too.

You recruited heavily and brought in some quality. Favorite fan Mahe Fonua returns to the club from the Australian NRL and is a player with the X factor the club needs to get into a fight this season.

Jackson Hastings

Wigan Warriors have made some big statements in the past few months. The acquisition of Man of Steel Jackson Hastings last year could have a huge impact.

Hastings Salford Red Devils miraculously led to the Grand Final in 2019, and if they won, it would be the biggest underdog story since Leicester City won the Premier League.

Hastings has lost influential George Williams to Canberra Raiders and is the perfect playmaker to make his talented backline tick.

The most important thing Warriors was missing last year was a big power game. Enter George Burgess, another marquee signed by the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL, to give a young pack of strikers real momentum. Throw everything together and suddenly Wigan looks like a real competitor.

Warrington wolves

On their day, Warrington Wolves can beat anyone, as they showed against Saints at Wembley last season to win their first Challenge Cup since 2012.

On the transfer market, the wolves are once again astute and have signed the English and British Lions full-back Gareth Widdop.

They also brought the popular Kiwi Anthony Gelling, which, like the club itself, is definitely worth a visit on social media.

Gelling will be one of a number of players that head coach Steve Price will strive to fill a hole in the centers after the impressive Bryson Goodwin has returned to Australia.

But is 2020 the time when Luther Burrell can get into the Super League with a lot of money? He signed with Rugby UnionMid Way until 2019 and said: “I didn’t get into the Super League to play in the reserves.” A big season for Burrell – could this finally be Warrington’s year to win the Super League? They never won and their top championship title was in 1955.

Getty Images – Getty

Gelling has spent six seasons with Wigan and is now back in England with Warrington

Storm force and no place like at home

The last season has been a forgotten one for Leeds Rhinos, but the rebuilding process is taking shape under head coach Richard Agar, who has captained local talent Stevie Ward and hired Castleford’s former steel man Luke Gale.

Gale has missed most of the games of the past two seasons due to injury – but Rhinos is confident that he can be the trigger to get the club back where it belongs.

Headingley is not lacking motivation this season, as the club and community’s response to former player Rob Burrow’s motoneuron diagnosis shows in the previous season.

Burrow, synonymous with the great Leeds Rhinos team with Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Danny McGuire, will be in the minds of players and fans throughout the season.

I’m not sure Leeds can go all the way, but one thing is certain: Headingley will be a much tougher place in 2020.

This season we will offer you more than 40 Super League live games on the talkSPORT network