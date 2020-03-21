Sonoma County Reports First Death by Coronavirus – San Francisco News Information – News Information

% MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb611%

% MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb612%

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials announced the first Sonoma County death by coronavirus, the eleventh COVID-19 death in the San Francisco Bay Area since the outbreak, and the fourth death was reported in the region Friday.

Sonoma County’s announcement came the same day Contra Costa County reported its first coronavirus death, and two more deaths were reported in Santa Clara County. It was the deadliest day of the actual outbreak.

% MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb613%% MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb614%

Dr. Sundari Mase, an interim public health official, said she received the news of a death after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus among residents of Sonoma county doubled to 22.

% MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb615%

% MINIFYHTML992b3ae7e4f0e8894450e69855b2efb616%

The Santa Rosa Democratic press reported that a source with Sutter Santa Rosa confirmed the person died Friday afternoon.

“We need to be prepared for a worsening situation here next week,” Mase told the paper, noting that “each case infects three others, so the more cases we have, the more cases we have, so that’s exactly what we expected “

The measure did not disclose any additional information about the person who died, including the person’s age or information about how long he was ill or whether he traveled outside Sonoma County recently.

Elsewhere, Clara County has been particularly affected by the virus outbreak representing eight of the 22 deaths reported so far in California and all but three of COVID-19 deaths in the Bay Area. In addition to Sonoma’s death, individual deaths have been reported in San Mateo County and Contra Costa County.

Santa Clara health authorities said the county’s seventh death was a man in his 80s who was hospitalized Tuesday, March 3. The eighth death was a male adult in the 1970s, but health authorities do not provide information when he was hospitalized. or the date he died.

In Contra Costa County, health officials announced Friday that a 70-year-old patient being treated at a local hospital had died of complications from the virus.

Revealing some details, officials said: “The patient died on Thursday at a hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa resident was 70 years old and had a pre-existing condition that put them at increased risk for severe COVID-related illness. 19, and a history of recent trips abroad. “

The latest statistics released on Saturday had the number of cases confirmed in the state at 1,224. Cases in the Bay Area increased to 662, with the four main counties being 263 cases in Santa Clara, 110 in San Mateo, 84 in San Francisco and 65 in Alameda County.