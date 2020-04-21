Sonos launches the free Sonos Radio service for all users

Sonos launches its own radio service (Sonos)

Sonos was the original pioneer when it comes to simple audio streaming in many rooms with premium speakers.

However, despite the many music streaming and podcast services that can be accessed through Sonos, the company claims that the radio is still what most people use their speakers for.

That’s why it launches Sonos Radio, a free service (supported by ads) that will be available to all Sonos users from today.

Listeners will be able to stream music, news, sports and original Sonos programs through a service that integrates a growing list of over 60,000 radio stations from around the world from long-term partners, including TuneIn.

In addition to general programming, there will also be special artist stations in which songs of famous artists will be selected.

The initiator of this idea will be “Absence” … from Thom Yorke from Radiohead. Sonos says Artist Stations from Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes, David Byrne from Talking Heads and Third Man Records will appear in the coming weeks.

“Here in my new form is my constant habit of compiling / creating office charts, consisting of combining what I recently discovered, what fascinates or moves me, what surrounds me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what I could have forgotten “It’s incredibly complicated or elegantly simple, violent, funny, sloppy, heavy or light,” Yorke said.

Thom Yorke has its own art station from Sonos Radio (Sonos)

He added: “Whatever hit my head. It can be new, old or simply dug out again.

“All this time we have behind the door, I hope that this provides a welcome connection and escape … and maybe stop the walls so quickly.”

Sonos says additional artist stations will debut regularly when the service becomes available to all users.

If you are a Sonos user, a new radio service will appear on the front and center when you open the application to choose something to listen to.

“Almost half of all listening time on Sonos is dedicated to radio, and Sonos Radio was created as a new way to discover radio and discover new music and services,” the company said.