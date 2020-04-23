Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sater has teased plans to continue the series

The Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has revealed that he wants to continue the Sam Raven show – and it will be all about Jax’s son, Abel.

The man behind the iconic crime series liaises with social media fans and answers their questions while blocking a coronavirus.

The latest revelation came after a follower asked him what had happened to Abel, the son of protagonist Jax Teller (pictured by Charlie Hun).

He initially responded to Facebook but responded to it on Twitter. You can see his answer below:

The question is: “How do you think Abel’s fate is?”

Below her, the creator of the show replied, “I had a revelation between SoA and the (next show) Maya that the SoA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Maya MS, First Nine and Sam Varona.

“The first nine will be limited to a series. Nine episodes. It will all be over before we start walking through the story we created in the Sons. Sam Varono will be the fate of Wendy, Nero, Abel and Thomas.”

However, Sutter did not shed any light as and when Sam Crow would be available to view.

He continued: “I cannot discuss my situation with Fox, so now I cannot comment on the reality of what is happening.”

However, one idea left the fans in awe.

One person replied, “Please, please, oh, and I mentioned please.”

Another said, “That would be weird. #NetflixOriginals for the first nine and the same crow.”

“I would very much like Abel and Thomas to return to the Charming, unite with the Opies children,” a third fan wrote.

The sons of anarchy were picked up by FX, which also ran for seven seasons, and between 2008 and 2014.