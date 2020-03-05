[SONS OF APOLLO ‘Postpone’ Remaining Demonstrates On European Tour Due To Coronavirus]

SONS OF APOLLO have “postponed” the remaining dates on their present European tour thanks to mounting worries of the coronavirus.

The band, which functions previous Aspiration THEATER users Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Billy Sheehan (THE Vineyard Pet dogs, MR. Large, DAVID LEE ROTH) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S Growing Power), introduced the present cancelations in a social media submit previously right now.

The group wrote: “SONS OF APOLLO are definitely devastated to announce that we have no alternative but to quit our at present ongoing tour in Europe, Russia and Ukraine and postpone the remaining concert events.

“The Corona Virus epidemic has escalated to a issue exactly where governments have decided to shut down venues, limit activities, restrict flight places, with no certainty for us and our marketing partners and that our displays can be guaranteed to come about.

“Of course these European vast emergency safeguards have been taken to defend the basic safety and well being of all followers in attendance and artists and crew alike. We do concur that this is a time where by well being will come to start with and we will not endanger band & crew, nor fans. On top of that, on leading of the prospective well being implications and obstacles, the inexpensive influence and likely monetary threat for a tour from abroad like ours has forced us, to get motion to restrict the likelihood of devastating financial losses in these types of a drive majeure predicament.

“No person is more let down then we are in this instant…

“We are genuinely searching forward to participating in each individual and each and every clearly show the moment the problem has cleared, as the momentum and exhilaration we expert at our two bought out opening nights in Germany and our demonstrates in Norway and Sweden have been by significantly the best the band has at any time knowledgeable!

“We will Absolutely be rescheduling these dates as quickly as it is securely probable to return. Details of honoring existing tickets and refunds will be announced domestically. Strategies for present VIP deal holders will be announced on SOA web site and our social media

“Thank you for you comprehension and we see you as quickly as we probably can!”

As of Wednesday, Italy experienced far more than two,500 instances of coronavirus, concentrated in the northern Lombardy region, and 79 people today in the place have died. France has 212 cases, Germany has 244 and Spain has 193. The United States has 128 cases, and 9 folks have died.

SONS OF APOLLO have been on the road in Europe marketing their 2nd studio album, “MMXX” (pronounced: 20/20), which was released in January by way of InsideOut Songs/Sony.