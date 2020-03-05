[SONS OF APOLLO Postpone Remaining Shows On European Tour Thanks To Coronavirus]

SONS OF APOLLO have postponed the remaining dates on their recent European tour owing to mounting problems of the coronavirus.

The band, which attributes previous Dream THEATER associates Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Billy Sheehan (THE Winery Canine, MR. Massive, DAVID LEE ROTH) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’S Increasing Drive), introduced the present cancelations in a social media submit before right now.

The team wrote: “SONS OF APOLLO are completely devastated to announce that we have no preference but to prevent our at present ongoing tour in Europe, Russia and Ukraine and postpone the remaining live shows.

“The Corona Virus epidemic has escalated to a stage where governments have resolved to shut down venues, prohibit situations, limit flight places, with no certainty for us and our marketing partners and that our displays can be certain to materialize.

“Certainly these European wide crisis safety measures have been taken to defend the security and health of all enthusiasts in attendance and artists and crew alike. We do concur that this is a time exactly where well being arrives 1st and we will not endanger band & crew, nor followers. Also, on prime of the possible health implications and hurdles, the economical affect and potential economic chance for a tour from abroad like ours has compelled us, to choose action to limit the possibility of devastating financial losses in these kinds of a pressure majeure predicament.

“No person is a lot more let down then we are in this moment…

“We are truly hunting ahead to enjoying each and every and each demonstrate as soon as the circumstance has cleared, as the momentum and pleasure we skilled at our 2 bought out opening nights in Germany and our reveals in Norway and Sweden have been by far the greatest the band has at any time expert!

“We will Completely be rescheduling these dates as soon as it is safely possible to return. Information of honoring current tickets and refunds will be declared regionally. Techniques for current VIP offer holders will be announced on SOA web site and our social media

“Thank you for you knowing and we see you as quickly as we quite possibly can!”

As of Wednesday, Italy had far more than 2,500 circumstances of coronavirus, concentrated in the northern Lombardy region, and 79 people in the region have died. France has 212 situations, Germany has 244 and Spain has 193. The United States has 128 conditions, and 9 people today have died.

SONS OF APOLLO were being on the street in Europe marketing their 2nd studio album, “MMXX” (pronounced: 20/20), which was unveiled in January by means of InsideOut Tunes/Sony.