Sons of Confederate veterans appeal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court should debate Tuesday’s decision by a town in Louisiana to prevent the Sons of Confederate Veterans from attending a 2015 Christmas parade.

Court records indicate that the group’s Louisiana division has been denied permission to parade in the city of Natchitoches this year because it is feared that many will be offended by the group with a Confederate flag.

The arguments put forward before the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday relate to the resulting complaint by the Confederate Honorary Group. It has been alleged that city officials and the nonprofit that hosted the parade violated their constitutional freedom of expression and due process.

Last year, US District Judge Dee Drell dismissed the lawsuit. One of his reasons was that the refusal of approval was carried out by the non-profit organization – the Historic District Business Association – which was not a government agency. Drell noted in his opinion that city officials were concerned about protests and that Mayor Lee Posey in a letter to the HDBA had raised concerns that displaying the Confederate flag could offend some and lead to “parade disruption or disruption”.

However, Drell said it was the decision of the private, nonprofit agency to refuse the approval, not the city’s.

The refusal to grant permission came months after the white senior assistant Dylann Roof murdered nine black believers in a church in South Carolina.

Roof social media images posing with Confederate flag flags led to renewed opposition to public display of Confederate iconography and successful efforts in some areas, including New Orleans, to remove Confederate leader monuments from the public display.