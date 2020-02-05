Sons of Confederate Veterans appeals to the rejection of the Christmas parade

General picture from a Facebook page of Sons of Confederate Veterans

Photo: Lt. Gen. Richard Taylor Camp # 1308, Sons of Confederate Veterans Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A group that was denied permission to attend a Christmas parade in Louisiana when it insisted on wearing Confederate battle flags requested a federal appeals court to reopen the constitutional suit on Tuesday.

Permission for the sons of the Confederate veterans in Louisiana was denied in late 2015, months after nine black worshipers were killed in a South Carolina church by white senior assistant Dylann Roof. Roof social media images that posed with Confederate flag flags led to renewed opposition to public display of Confederate iconography across the nation.

In the city of Natchitoches, a non-profit organization that organized the annual parade refused to allow the SCV after city officials raised concerns that some in the city would be offended by Confederate flags and protests could disrupt the procession.

Judges from the U.S. 5th Court of Appeals, who heard arguments on Tuesday, made it clear that the confederate group had legitimate freedom of speech issues if a government agency refused to give them permission, including for security reasons.

Judge Catharina Haynes rhetorically asked if African Americans could be denied permission to parade when white supremacists threatened to disrupt the event.

However, the case largely depends on the role of a nonprofit organization – the Historic District Business Association. This group, which runs the parade in agreement with the city, has refused permission.

Last year, US district judge Dee Drell dismissed the lawsuit, which identified the city and the HDBA as defendants. He said the HDBA was not a government agency or a “state actor” and the city had not given its approval.

Attorney Dick Knadler spoke up for the SCV, citing a letter from the mayor and concerns raised during public hearings in the city. He argued that the HDBA was acting on behalf of the city and in a government role.

“My client is not a government agency,” replied Jack Truitt, HDBA attorney. And lawyer Ronald Corkern, who pleaded for the city, insisted that the permit was not a city decision.

The lawyers questioned both sides in detail to what extent the actions of city officials could have influenced the HDBA.

“The mayor had the meetings led by his lawyer,” said Judge Jennifer Elrod when Corkern discussed city officials’ efforts to compromise with the SCV.

When he questioned Knadler, Haynes questioned whether the mayor’s public opposition was a binding city policy without the city council voting.

The jury with three judges – Elrod, Haynes and Leslie Southwick – gave no indication of when they would rule.