Sony and Amazon stop the failure of a major European technical show about virus

By KELVIN CHAN

LONDON (AP) – Two large Japanese companies are the last to withdraw from a major European technology exchange due to the fear of the outbreak of the new corona virus.

Electronics manufacturer Sony and mobile phone provider NTT DoCoMo said Monday that they are scrapping their appearances at Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest trade show for mobile industry, this month.

Sony Corp. instead launches its latest devices via its YouTube channel on February 24, the first day of the show.

“Because we attach the utmost importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we have made the difficult decision not to participate in participation and participation,” Sony said.

NTT DoCoMo said that given the increasing impact of the virus, it was canceled from the point of view of security for staff, visitors and partners.

Amazon said on the weekend that it was withdrawing “due to the outbreak and persistent concerns about the new corona virus.” The web computer division of the e-commerce giant, Amazon Web Services, was expected to have a large presence at the show.

Software company Amdocs and telecommunications device manufacturer CommScope also withdrew on Monday.

Organizers and local authorities remained cheerful.

“We see no other option than the celebration of the Mobile World Congress,” the vice-mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, told reporters.

He noted that while the companies that have withdrawn are among the largest exhibitors at the show, they are only a handful of the 2,800 participating.

GSMA, the show’s organizer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said on Sunday that it was “as planned” to progress with the event, and outlined additional health and safety measures. They include banning visitors from the Chinese province of Hubei, where the outbreak occurred; require people who have been to China to prove that they left at least 14 days earlier; and performing temperature screening.

“We face a constantly evolving situation that requires rapid adaptability,” the GSMA said. It was already planning to intensify cleaning and disinfection measures, to recommend a “no handshake policy” and to ensure that speakers do not use the same microphone.

Swedish equipment maker Ericsson, one of the show’s largest exhibitors, has also stopped, along with South Korean electronics giant LG and graphic chip manufacturer Nvidia. The Chinese ZTE and handset producer TCL Communication has meanwhile been scaled back by dropping their press conferences.

More than 100,000 people, including 5,000-6,000 from China, generally participate in the Mobile World Congress and organizers expected similar figures this year.

Meanwhile, the unrest in China over the virus is disrupting supply chains around the world, with Nissan the newest manufacturer announcing a suspension. It said that due to supply shortages from China, the Nissan Kyushu plant in Japan will stop production on February 14 and 17.

Hyundai said last week that it suspended production in South Korea, while Fiat Chrysler said it might do the same for a factory in Europe if the disruptions continue.

General Motors said Monday that it would restart its discontinued production facilities in China from February 15, although that depends on developments in the outbreak.

The problem in supply chains was reflected in losses in the container industry, estimated at around $ 350 million a week, according to the Maritime Denmark industrial estate.

___

Aritz Parra in Madrid, Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo, Jan Olsen in Copenhagen and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this report.