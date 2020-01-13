Sony Open: Cameron Smith beats Brendan Steele in the play-off of Hawaii

Loading...

From Ali Stafford

Cameron Smith claimed the win over the Sony Open

Cameron Smith recorded his second PGA Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Smith was the last to complete a 68 of two below at the Waialae Country Club and joined leader Brendan Steele at 11 below, before beating the American in the first extra hole.

Webb Simpson finished the week in third place, with Graeme McDowell two strokes of the pace in fourth place after ascending the rankings on a final wet and windy day with a six under 64.

McDowell’s fourth draw was the first world top 10 since June

Starting the day with a three-shot lead, Steele missed an eight-foot foot to save the pair in the second, but made a tick-birdie in the ninth pair of five and hit his bunker shot at 11 to restore his lead during the night.

Smith closed the hole with a five-foot bird in the next and moved in one when Steele scored three shots with 13 of 40 feet, only for the Australian to launch his own shot at 15 after he couldn’t get in and out of A bunker

Smith’s victory brings him back to the top 50 in the world.

Steele missed a six-foot pair of putt in 17 to see that his advantage was reduced to one that was on the way to the last pair, where he hooked his approach on the way to a last pair and Smith made a birdie to finish the competition extend.

The tiebreaker saw Steele hit a wedge on the green from the middle of the street and could not go up and down to save the pair, so Smith secured the win with a pair of two 10-foot putts.

Steele (right) closed the week with a 71 over one

Simpson missed a 15-foot foot in the final hole and could not force himself into the play-off, while McDowell shot five consecutive birdies in his front nine to help end the week in nine with Kevin Kisner and Ryan Palmer

“I am very happy with the work of the week,” McDowell said. “I am quite optimistic about the way I play. I like the direction I am moving with many things and it is nice to have a great weekend and get a good position while on my way to the rest of The season.”