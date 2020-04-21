Sony & ‘Venom’ Writers Producing ‘One Punch Man’ Movie Adaptation

Sony Pictures has tapped the co-writers of Venom to pen a element movie adaptation of the One Punch Gentleman manga collection.

In 2019, Japanese artist A person released the very first Just one Punch Man webcomic and the title rapidly went viral prior to amassing 7.9 million hits in June 2012. Now, Wide variety reviews Sony is developing a live-motion attribute movie centered on the A single Punch Guy manga with Venom co-writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner on board to write the screenplay.

The outlet stories that insiders say Sony is “very high” on the One particular Punch Gentleman assets thanks to its popularity and probable as a new cinematic franchise for the studio. The challenge will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions.

In addition to their work on Sony’s Venom, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner also co-wrote the new Jumanji films for the studio. The duo’s television credits contain episodes of Fringe, Alias, Zoo, and more.

1 Punch Man facilities on the journey of a hero named Saitama, a gentleman who is able of defeating any foe with a one punch. On the other hand, his impressive capability leaves him bored by the lack of any genuine challenges in his battle towards evil and he seeks to obtain a worthy opponent who can restore his thrill for struggle.

The manga was earlier tailored into a critically acclaimed anime Tv set sequence. The 1 Punch Guy house has also made the soar to video and mobile game titles.

Are you fascinated in viewing a One Punch Guy movie from Sony and the writers of Venom? Are you familiar with the property? Can a attribute film dwell up to the past variations of the manga? Allow us know in the remarks part under and remain tuned to Heroic Hollywood for the most current news on the challenge as it develops.

Resource: Wide range

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film buff, political junkie, comic book geek, and board sport fanatic.