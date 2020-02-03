Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth headphones with noise reduction

Now in their third generation, the XM3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Sony set the bar high when it comes to sound performance and sound isolation. Their modest design is largely unchanged, but there have been some serious performance reviews, many of which can be attributed to the onboard QN1 noise canceling processor, which is said to be four times more efficient when it comes to canceling then pressed its predecessor. , the WH-1000XM2.

Although it would be difficult to see the difference between these different generations of Sony headphones in a line-up, a revised headband fits better on the head and the look is slightly more streamlined.

The tins come in two color variants, classic black and silver platinum gray. The latter are very stylish, but you won’t go wrong either.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless …

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless …

Sony Wh-1000Xm3 Wireless …

Sony WH-1000XM3: Functions

Functionality is high. In addition to Bluetooth v4.2, there is DSEE HX audio processing, used to improve the reliability of compressed sources, support for Apple Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, and compatibility with smartphones and media players with LDAC. Pub trivia fact: LDAC can send three times more data than a normal Bluetooth connection.

Importantly, these headphones are also optimized for Sony 360 Reality Audio, now offered by Amazon Music HD and Deezer. 360 Reality Audio, in case you haven’t heard it yet, is a completely immersive sound format that places objects around your noggin in a three-dimensional space.

To be honest, there is perhaps very little that you actually want to listen to right now, although Argent’s classic God Gave Rock and Roll to You (on Deezer) shows the potential of the format. The remix seems to be in the middle of the stage, the band plays in the round. When Rod Argent’s almost a cappella chorus hits you, you think he crawled behind you to crown your ear politely.

(Credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM3: Performance

Sound quality is top. Of course these headphones are suitable for high-res audio and spatial imaging is excellent, creating a soundstage that seems to go far beyond the limits of their extensive 40 mm Liquid Crystal Polymer drivers.

Slipknot’s Unsainted (we are not your kind, UHD Amazon Music HD) knocks like a hammer on the back of the head, while reefs bludgeon left and right, and creepy keyboard whistles pirouette. All the while Corey Taylor’s surly voice is literally in your face.

Bass is powerful but not over the top. Escape The Fate’s One for the Money (thankless, Amazon Music HD), has a granite groove, but these Sony’s still manage to mop under the weight.

The WH-1000XM3s have a rating of 20Hz – 20,000Hz (with 44.1kHz sampling) and 20Hz – 40,000Hz (when using an LDAC-equipped smartphone or Walkman with 96kHz sampling).

Slipknot’s Unpainted beats like a hammer drill on the back of the head.

Mid-range and high-frequency reproduction is delicious. The lyrical piano that opens the end of Linkin Park (hybrid theory, UHD Amazon Music HD), sounds classical musical, the cans create enough room for the chords to resonate. By jumping to Numb (the same album, this time on Spotify), the resolution is lower, but the vocal voice of the claimant still has tangible body and mind.

These are great headphones to commute with. Noise reduction appears sensationally effective. There is a short optimization routine that makes adjustments depending on your head shape and whether you wear glasses, and the outside world melts away.

Again, the ear cups offer track and listening control. You can pause music and mute noise suppression by simply cupping the right case, the Quick Attention mode. There is also an ambient sound mode that lets in strange sound, useful if you want to listen to announcements while traveling.

Designed to accompany the headphones, Sony’s proprietary Headphones Connect app offers slightly more customization. Adaptive Sound Control automatically detects your activity, registers whether you are traveling, walking or sitting behind a desk and adjusts the ambient sound settings to your needs.

There are also some virtual sound fields, also known as Sound VPT, that mimic the audio experience of different listening environments, such as Concert Hall, Arena, Club, Outdoor Stage, although we rarely felt the urge to use them.

(Credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM3: Comfort and accessories

You will not get a headache if you wear these headphones up and down. The revised headband has been carefully padded and the foamed urethane cups are incredibly soft. They are easy for long-term exercise, and more than long-term use on a long-distance flight.

The WH-1000XM3 comes with a carrying case, headphone plug adapter, 1.2 m headphone cable and USB-C cable. Fully charged, they play the best part of 30 hours. And if you run out of juice, they work passively via a cable connection.

Are you still sure? Discover more recommendations …