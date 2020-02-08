Sony WH-H900N h.ear on 2 headphones are now 73% off

Sony WH-H900N h.ear on 2 headphones are 73% off eBay

Sony

As someone who switched almost exclusively to wireless earphones, I was surprisingly missing over-ear headphones.

It’s a different, more intense audio experience (or it just keeps my ears warm). So if you’re like me and occasionally prefer the convenience and familiarity of an over-the-ear can, this is the new one Sony deal on eBay could be perfect.

The WH-H900N isn’t the best Sony headset – you’d like to have the WH-1000XM3 for it – but it does offer settings for wireless listening, noise cancellation, and ambient noise, as well as a battery life of up to 28 hours. It weighs slightly more than the XM3 and has a carrying case instead of a pocket. Otherwise, the two models are pretty similar.

In addition, an open box set (in black) now costs $ 80 less than $ 300. With a 70% saving, you don’t have to argue about specifications (especially if the reviews are pretty good).

