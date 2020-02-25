[soon-after-raucous-welcome-in-india,-trump-set-for-talks-on-trade,-arms-discounts]



U.S. President Donald Trump, his spouse and first girl Melania Trump, India’s Key Minister Narendra Modi, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind pose for a picture for the duration of Trump’s ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

February 25, 2020

By Steve Holland and Sanjeev Miglani

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Just after a rousing reception, U.S. President Donald Trump sits down with Indian leaders on Tuesday for talks on arms product sales and festering trade disputes that have strained ties in latest months.

Additional than 100,000 individuals filled into a cricket stadium in western India on Monday for a “Namaste Trump” rally in the major reception to a foreign chief in a long time which Trump explained was a “stunning exhibit of Indian society and kindness.”

But the two nations have been arguing over a trade offer and on Tuesday Trump will keep talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to try out and near differences more than farm products, professional medical devices, digital trade and proposed new tariffs.

The United States has signed a trade deal with China, and independent agreements with Canada and Mexico and has been pushing for an accord with India which Trump described as the “tariff king.”

Trump explained to the rally in Ahmedabad that Modi was a tricky negotiator but that the two countries were being in the early levels of a important deal.

In New Delhi, Trump was offered a formal condition welcome at the redstone presidential palace with a 21-cannon gun salute and a red coated honor guard on horseback on a smoggy day.

India is a single of the several big international locations in the environment wherever Trump’s individual approval score is over 50% and Trump’s vacation has bought wall-to-wall protection with commentators expressing he experienced hit all the right notes on his first formal go to to the world’s greatest democracy.

They have been also effusive in their praise for Modi for pulling off a stunning reception for Trump.

“Modi-Trump hug will get tighter,” ran a headline in the Instances of India.

But in a indication of the underlying political tensions in India, violent protests broke out in Delhi on Monday more than a new citizenship regulation that critics say discriminates against Muslims and is a further endeavor to undermine the secular foundations of India’s democracy. They say the legislation is part of a pattern of divisiveness being adopted by Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

At minimum 5 persons had been killed and about 90 have been wounded in clashes that took spot in another portion of the funds, away from the middle of the city exactly where Modi is internet hosting Trump.

In his speech on Monday, Trump extolled India’s increase as a secure and affluent democracy as one of the achievements of the century. “You have completed it as a tolerant state. And you have performed it as a wonderful, free state,” he said.

Trump prepared to increase the difficulty of spiritual freedoms in India with Modi, an administration formal stated previous week.

Delhi has also been having difficulties with substantial air air pollution and on Tuesday the air high-quality was moderately poor at 193 on a federal government index that steps pollution up to a scale of 500. The WHO considers nearly anything over 60 as harmful.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Sanjeev Miglani, Neha Dasgupta Enhancing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)