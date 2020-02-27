[soon-after-showing-off-28-reps,-johor-pakatan-also-chases-viewers-with-sultan]

Johor PKR main Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (centre), who represented the Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH), explained the coalition will ask for to have an audience with point out ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. — Photograph by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will request an viewers with Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar following demonstrating that it has the support of 28 lawmakers in the 56-seat state assembly tonight.

Johor PKR main Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who represented the coalition, stated they will request the audience as shortly as attainable.

“Tonight is an crucial occasion for the nation and Johor due to the political turmoil.

“After Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia‘s (Bersatu) exit from PH, we in Johor PH have a want to focus on with the 3 remaining element get-togethers, particularly Amanah, DAP and PKR to decide the coalition’s potential,” reported Syed Ibrahim.

He said this at the Grand Paragon Johor Baru lodge in this article immediately after a conference with all 28 PH assemblymen from DAP, PKR and Amanah.

Syed Ibrahim claimed Johor PH also made a decision to appoint Johor Amanah main Aminolhuda Hassan, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, as the condition PH coordinator.

“We appointed Aminolhuda as we have to have another person who can coordinate the things to do of Johor PH,” he stated.

Earlier, Aminolhuda announced that Johor PH has the backing of 28 out of 56 assemblymen.

He mentioned the coalition now has the solid support from 28 state lawmakers, rejecting an before announcement of a new government with the alliance of the state chapters of Bersatu, Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.