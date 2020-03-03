[soon-after-zahid’s-apology,-decide-decides-no-contempt-shown-but-warns-towards-attempts-to-mislead-courtroom]

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Higher Courtroom March 3, 2020. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Superior Court currently made a decision that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has not been shown to have been in contempt of court docket, but also gave a basic warning that any endeavor to mislead the courtroom would be punished.

Substantial Court docket judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah this early morning listened to Zahid’s apology to the courtroom above the “confusion and misunderstanding” yesterday linked to his in search of of a 1-working day postponement of his corruption trial.

The Superior Court docket decide said he acknowledged Zahid’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik’s rationalization that the misunderstanding arose owing to the miscommunication in between Zahid and his attorneys, and the completely wrong preference of words utilised when Zahid’s lawyers yesterday sought for the 1-working day postponement of the demo.

“The determination of the court, soon after hearing the rationalization specified by the accused, and soon after listening to the figured out counsel for the accused and thinking about the submissions from the figured out community prosecutor, I acknowledge there may perhaps have been a miscommunication offered involving the recommendations involving the accused and counsel.

“I also take there might have been a mistaken choice of words and phrases when looking for adjournment and this may possibly have created misunderstanding.

“I also get into account the sincere apology by the accused that there was a misunderstanding. And of no considerably less great importance was the undertaking by the accused’s counsel that this would not occur all over again I come across no scenario for contempt to be produced out,” the judge claimed.

While obtaining no case of contempt of court docket towards Zahid, the decide having said that issued a general warning.

“As a standard statement and warning, this court docket wishes to make it obvious that the courtroom will not tolerate any endeavor to mislead. Should there be any hint of makes an attempt to mislead the court or contemptuous conduct, this court docket can make it abundantly and crystal apparent that it will not hesitate to impose fantastic or imprisonment,” the choose said.

The choose sent his decision right after the courtroom stood down for about 20 minutes, next Zahid’s apology as very well as arguments presented by his law firm and the prosecution.

Right before the court stood down, Zahid’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik experienced confident that this incident would not recur.

“My Lord, the accused man or woman has apologised for the complete confusion, entire misunderstanding it usually takes good humility for the accused man or woman to make an apology in open court.

“Very certain that this will never ever take place all over again. An apology is good adequate,” Hisyam experienced reported after acquiring argued that the court could use the different option of accepting an apology instead of citing Zahid for contempt.

Earlier, Zahid had go through out a handwritten notice of apology that he experienced prepared, stating that he experienced no intention to mislead the court more than his cause yesterday to search for for a just one-working day postponement of his demo.

“Yang Arif, I concur with all the explanations given by my figured out attorney and I brazenly apologise for this confusion and misunderstanding.

“And I do not intend at all to mislead this court, and I am very respectful of Yang Arif and respectful of this honourable court docket. As soon as all over again I apologise for the confusion,” he mentioned to the decide whilst standing up from the accused’s dock.

The controversy yesterday

Yesterday morning, the Substantial Courtroom allowed Zahid’s lawyers’ request to have the ongoing trial postponed to today, as an alternative of resuming as scheduled yesterday to permit him to meet up with Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for negotiations to type a new Cabinet.

At that time, Zahid did not present any files through the court docket proceedings to again his purpose for looking for the postponement of the trial.

But the Prime Minister’s Office environment subsequently issued a assertion to say that Muhyiddin was yesterday only scheduled to meet the Main Secretary to the Govt and heads of governing administration agencies, and that he did not have any scheduled conferences with political leaders yesterday.

Next the Prime Minister’s Office’s statement, the Superior Court yesterday afternoon identified as the case up for mention in the afternoon to seek clarification over the issue.

The prosecution yesterday afternoon accused Zahid of building a “blatant lie” and intentionally misleading the court to get a day off, urging the courtroom to initiate contempt proceedings versus Zahid for allegedly lying to the court docket.

Zahid’s law firm Hisyam Teh Poh Teik yesterday afternoon advised the decide that the defence experienced under no circumstances supposed to deceive or mock the courtroom, asserting that his customer did endeavor to fulfill Muhyiddin yesterday but was not able to do so as the primary minister was speeding to Muar, Johor, and that he achieved with Muhyiddin’s aide rather.

Zahid yesterday afternoon also instructed the courtroom that he did obtain a letter from the Key Minister’s Office environment requesting him to present himself at all around 12.30pm for a discussion.

Yesterday was at first scheduled to be the 19th day of Ahmad Zahid’s demo involving 47 fees connected to alleged bribery, criminal breach of belief and dollars laundering, with the prosecution saying yesterday morning that it was completely ready to proceed demo with five prosecution witnesses all set to testify.

A lot more TO Appear