Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon of the generation of girls have a tense first meeting in “Tell me what you saw”

OCN’s new weekend drama “Tell Me What You Saw” released new footage of Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon in a tense first encounter.

The images show a buzzing tension between local police officer Cha Soo Young (Sooyoung) and the head of the investigation team Hwang Ha Young (Jin Seo Yeon). Hwang Ha Young has a cold glow in her eyes when she talks about a problem with Cha Soo Young, which makes viewers curious to know what happens to the two people who will work with the genius profiler Oh Hyun Jae (Jang Hyuk).

Cha Soo Young once dreamed of becoming a detective, but in reality, she is a police officer in a peaceful country town. However, a murder occurs in his city, bringing high-level investigation team leader Hwang Ha Young to his neighborhood. Things don’t seem to be going well for both as Hwang Ha Young presses hard on Cha Soo Young’s shoulder.

Production staff said, “The story of Cha Soo Young and Hwang Ha Young begins with a murder case. A key factor in their future relationship is why Hwang Ha Young is so angry, “and” The first episode will start with the story of the two characters as a serial killer returns after being silent for five years. We hope people will anticipate this exciting story. “

“Tell Me What You Saw” is a thriller thriller that tells the story of Oh Hyun Jae, a genius profiler who lost everything, Cha Soo Young, who has a photographic memory, and Hwang Ha Young, the head of the investigative team that works with them to track down a serial killer. The show will be presented on February 1 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

