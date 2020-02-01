Sooyoung of the generation of girls explains why hearing a WJSN member’s conversation made him cry

In the last episode of “Ask Us Anything”, Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung spoke of a recent moment that moved her to tears.

During the guessing segment of the February 1 episode of the JTBC variety show, Sooyoung asked the cast to guess why she had recently burst into tears on the way home. After a series of incorrect assumptions, she hinted that it had to do with the fact that a group of idols lived in her building.

Jin Seo Yeon, co-star of Sooyoung “Tell me what you saw”, joked hilariously: “You saw your boyfriend with the autograph of the idol group who lives downstairs?”

In the end, Seo Jang Hoon finally managed to guess the correct answer: Sooyoung had overheard a conversation between one of the idols who lived in his building and his mother, who had come to visit him.

Kim Heechul of Super Junior asked if she could reveal which idol group it was, and Sooyoung replied, “It’s WJSN.”

“I saw a woman who had packed a lot of banchan (Korean side dishes) get on the elevator,” she explained, “and pressed the floor button (from WJSN). ‘elevator, she got a phone call and I could hear her daughter’s voice over the phone. “

Sooyoung continued, “Her daughter’s voice sounded exactly like – it reminded me so much of how I felt when I was promoting (with the generation of girls).” Heechul spoke sympathetically, “This exhaustion.”

Mimicking the tired voice of the WJSN member, Sooyoung remembers, “I heard her say, ‘Mom, where are you?’ And (his mother) said, “I’m almost there; I’m going down (from the elevator) now. “The moment she came down, tears started to fall on my face.”

“I felt like I had a glimpse behind the scenes,” she continued. “It was like I saw the hard-working individual behind the performance (glamorous idol).”

