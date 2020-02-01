Sooyoung of the generation of girls reveals why his nickname is “Nemesis of Yunho” + gives advice on relationships

Choi Sooyoung of the generation of girls shared funny stories and gave relationship advice on “Ask us anything”!

In the February 1 episode of the JTBC variety show, Sooyoung and Jin Seo Yeon appeared as guests to promote their upcoming OCN drama “Tell Me What You Saw”.

Referring to the passionate personality of a TVXQ Yunho member and how his personality is the opposite of his, Sooyoung revealed that his nickname is “the sworn enemy of U-Know Yunho”. with minimal energy.

Kim Heechul of Super Junior joked: “Yunho would take his neck (angrily) if he saw him”, and Sooyoung agreed: “Yes, that’s right. People saw that and said I am Yunho’s sworn enemy, and I thought it was hilarious. “

Kim Heechul explained to the cast that the idol rehearsals were just to match the audio and positions with the director of the camera. He added that even the director relaxed during these periods, unless it was Yunho who was rehearsing.

“It was so hot that day,” said Sooyoung. “I was not wearing sunscreen, so I wanted to cover myself completely. People also compared this clip to the video of the actual broadcast. I gave everything during the show. Honestly, I was really embarrassed after watching it, but I felt grateful that people liked watching this clip. “

When asked to laugh and make mistakes on stage, Sooyoung said, “There is no solution and nowhere to hide on stage. Yuri once forgot his words, and the words turned out to be “I don’t remember anything.” “

She continued: “There are also many times when there is static on stage. Once there is static electricity in our hair, our hair flies like jellyfish. We don’t know what we look like, so we sing while acting like we’re really cool, but it’s really funny for those watching. “

Listening to stories about the girl group, the cast of “Ask Us Anything” said they missed Girls’s Generation and asked if the members were still meeting. “Yes,” replied Sooyoung, “we even met a few days ago.” Kim Heechul added: “They go to each other’s concerts and everything.”

Lee Soo Geun commented, “I’m sure members will send coffee trucks to Sooyoung’s drama series,” and she laughed, “They don’t do that.” Thank you, Soo Geun (for reminding them)! “

Regarding reunification and rehearsal together as a group, Sooyoung said, “We really want to do it. If the situation and conditions work, we will reappear on “Ask us anything”. Just make sure you last until then. “

Sooyoung then rated Min Kyung Hoon as his ideal seat buddy. Min Kyung Hoon and Jung Kyung Ho became close while serving together in the military and have been friends ever since. Jin Seo Yeon wrote Seo Jang Hoon as her ideal seat partner, and she explained, “Since I was a child, I shine more when I am near a sensitive person. But Ho Dong and I have similar energy. “

Seo Jang Hoon commented, “I am so weak in front of (fierce) people. There is really nothing I can do. “Hearing this, Sooyoung said,” You shouldn’t be able to do it. “He asked her if that was the case with her and her boyfriend, and she said yes, laughing.

She continued, “When you go out with a woman, you should go out with someone you feel a little uncomfortable with. If you are dating a woman who always makes you think, “I should be careful. How will she react if I do this? “You can do it too.”

Watch a full episode of “Ask Us Anything” with English subtitles now!

Watch now

Also check out the latest preview of “Tell me what you saw” below:

Watch now

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?