Sooyoung of the generation of girls talks about her character in the next OCN thriller “Tell me what you saw”

The next OCN drama, “Tell me what you saw”, shared a new look at Choi Sooyoung from Girl’s Generation in his lead role!

“Tell Me What You Saw” is a new thriller thriller about a genius profiler who lost everything (played by Jang Hyuk) and a detective with a photographic memory (played by Sooyoung). Together, they embark on a quest to find a serial killer they thought was dead.

Sooyoung’s character, Cha Soo Young, is a passionate campaign cop who firmly believes in justice and dreams of becoming an accomplished detective. She first realizes her incredible photographic memory when Hwang Ha Young, the head of the special division of provincial detectives (played by Jin Seo Yeon), sees Cha Soo Young perfectly recreating a crime scene which was destroyed by strong rains.

Describing the arc of her character’s story, Sooyoung remarked, “(Cha Soo Young) herself was not even aware of her own abilities, but after meeting Oh Hyun Jae (Jang Hyuk’s character) and division head Hwang, she gradually gets stronger and grows as a person. “

She added, “I thought it was important to properly describe the growth path from episode 1 to episode 16.”

Sooyoung continued to speak affectionately about his character, explaining, “He is an action-oriented person who always tries to get things to the heart of the matter, but he is not a brave person. She is afraid and afraid, but he is a character who gathers the courage to act for the good of the victims and their families. “

In order to represent Cha Soo Young, who does not care much about his appearance or dress, the member of the generation of girls has made an effort to tone down the glamor. “I hardly wore any makeup (during the filming), and I tied my hair in a mess, without any effort,” said Sooyoung.

Sooyoung also spoke about the fact that she had already played in the OCN drama “Squad 38” in 2016. “I’m coming back for another trustworthy OCN crime drama after” Squad 38 “, she noted,” and I’m particularly excited because I’ve never touched on the thriller genre before. “

Drawing a parallel between her and her character, who happens to have the same name, Sooyoung continued: “Soo Young, the character approaches each case with diligence and sincerity. Choi Sooyoung the actress also approaches the drama and its play with sincerity. I hope you look forward to it and enjoy watching me play a new kind of actor.

“Tell Me What You Saw” will be presented on February 1 at 10:30 pm KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at the highlight of the drama below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?