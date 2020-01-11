Sooyoung of the girl generation turns into a dedicated detective in “Tell me what you saw”

Loading...

Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung has turned into a dedicated detective in new still images for OCN’s next weekend drama, “Tell me what you saw”.

The new footage shows detective Cha Soo Young, played by Sooyoung, patrolling what appears to be a crime scene somewhere in the countryside. With his eidetic memory, Cha Soo Young will team up with the genius profiler Oh Hyun Jae, as well as with a dedicated investigation team, to find a serial killer.

The production team previously explained that Cha Soo Young, who hasn’t had many opportunities to use his unique talent in the countryside, will finally be able to grow as a character when she becomes Oh’s unofficial partner Hyun Jae.

A production staff member told the media, “Sooyoung has long cared about his character and worked very hard to play Cha Soo Young. Viewers will be quite shocked when they see the transformation that Sooyoung has gone through (for his role).

“Tell Me What You Saw” will be presented on February 1 at 10:30 pm KST.

