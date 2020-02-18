[Sophia Lillis Is The ‘Most Unexciting White Girl Ever’ in ‘I’m Not Alright With This’ Trailer – Observe!]

Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff stare up at the ceiling in the manufacturer new trailer for Netflix’s I Am Not Alright With This.

The impending display focuses on Sydney (Lillis), who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of substantial university, all even though working with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just starting to awaken deep inside of her.

Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, and Richard Ellis also star in the new demonstrate, primarily based on Charles Forsman‘s graphic novel.

I Am Not Alright With This premieres on February 26th on Netflix.

