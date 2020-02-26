sophia-lillis-premieres-her-new-netflix-clearly-show-‘i-am-not-ok-with-this’-in-la

Sophia Lillis and Sofia Bryant strike a cute pose at the premiere of I Am Not Alright With This held at The London Lodge on Tuesday night (February 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two actresses satisfied up with Wyatt Oleff, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Richard Ellis on the purple carpet in help of their new show.

The future demonstrate focuses on Sydney, who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of superior university, all although working with the complexities of her household, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just commencing to awaken deep within just her.

I Am Not All right With This will TOMORROW, February 26th, on Netflix. Test out the trailer now!

