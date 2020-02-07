Sophie Aldred’s new novel At Childhood’s End is here!

The doctor’s past catches up with her when she meets former fellow Ace in the brand new Doctor Who novel “At the End of Childhood” – out now!

I’ve been looking forward to this book for a long time. To be honest, I think that applies to a lot of Doctor Who fans from the late eighties. Because the brand new novel At Childhood’s End is not just about Ace, the seventh doctor’s former companion. But it was even written by Ace himself: Sophie Aldred.

Although it’s her debut novel, it’s actually perfect that Aldred wrote this. Because honestly, there is nobody who knows the character better. Not only did she portray Ace in the past three seasons of the Classic Series, she still plays it thanks to the many audios from Big Finish.

In fact, she only played a more mature version of the character in Seventh Doctor Audio Dark Universe just last month. Although there were many Seven and Ace audios, this was a little different since it was the two who saw each other for the first time in twenty years.

“At the end of childhood” is set even later for both characters. She is now head of her charity A Charitable Earth. Dorothy McShane is reunited with the doctor. But probably not the doctor she was expecting …

Classic meets new

Past, present and future collide when the thirteenth doctor meets the classic Doctor Who companion Ace – in the first epic novel by the woman she played, Sophie Aldred.

Once a girl named Ace traveled the universe with the doctor – until they parted after a terrible tragedy. Decades later, she is known as Dorothy McShane, the reclusive millionaire philanthropist who leads the global organization A Charitable Earth.

And Dorothy is haunted by terrible nightmares, vivid dreams that begin as dozens of young runaways disappear from the dark alleys of London. Could the disappearance be associated with the sightings of sinister beings lurking in the shadow of the city? Why did an alien satellite enter a secret orbit around the moon?

When examining the satellite with Ryan, Graham and Yaz, the doctor is thrown together with Ace again. Together, they must uncover a malicious conspiracy that will cost thousands of lives. But can the doctor pay for the behavior of her previous incarnation – and how much does Ace have to sacrifice in order to achieve victory not only for herself but also for the earth?

That sounds like a particularly exciting novel. (One that I’ve already started reading, so expect a review soon.) It’s almost a shame that this isn’t a story that’s been televised, such as when Sarah Jane Smith became the tenth doctor in episode two from School Reunion. In this story, Ten had to make up for the fact that he had left his old friend behind in his fourth incarnation.

But with Ace, thirteen can make up for more. There have been many times that the Seventh Doctor treated his friend fairly badly because he focused on the big picture rather than the wellbeing of his companion. Thirteen is a much more moral doctor, so the contrast gets even bigger.

Doctor Who: At Childhood’s End is now available in the UK as both a hardcover and an ebook. While North America still has to wait a while for the book to be physically printed, thankfully the e-book is now available.

