Sophie Ellis-Bextor just came out looking for independence

Sophie Ellis Bextor performs onstage at The Anvil on November 27, 2019 in Basingstoke, England. (Harry Herd / Redferns)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has come out working for trans rights, and shutting down cisgender people in the LGBT + community who think trans identity is the opposite of racism.

Ellis-Bextor has LGBT + volunteers, and has led Pride festivals around the UK for decades.

He told The Guardian: “My relationship with my heterosexual friends is very important to me – it makes the job I have.

“When I gave birth to my first child, I hadn’t been in theater for a while and resumed my gigital (in London LGBTQ + venue) G-A-Y… I feel like that night was very special to me.

“It was like a wall had fallen and I could feel my inhibitions going. Since then, I feel like I have done well.”

But when asked about excluding LGBT + people and the “war” over freedom of movement, the newspaper said that Ellis-Bextor “took his seat”.

He added: “I think we now have a better understanding of gender and how people choose to recognize it and what it looks like.

Of course, this makes sense. Why on earth should one say: ‘I should follow that list about gender?’

“Once people feel they can express themselves as they would like, then we can have a debate about issues.

“What works for one person who is not flexible is not the same as another.

“We need to get to the point of hearing their voices. But the bottom line is to make sure that people, economists and other people, are treated in the right way.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor wants her children to have a ‘choice’ when it comes to gender expression.

Based on her experience, Sophie Ellis-Bextor said she was concerned about how gender roles affected her five children.

“If you’re looking for toys for kids, and more toys for girls and boys, it’s probably more than I remember as a kid,” he continued.

“I don’t know if it is really strange that, if you give children so many choices and allow them to interpret what they are, then you will promote a different kind.

“I think a lot of people don’t feel good about it and I don’t know why.”

The “Murder on the Dancefloor” singer said she was “not really bothered” by the way her children perceive it, and said: “I just want them to feel like they have a choice.

“I know that’s the way most people feel in raising their children … I have been given my children and I cannot mold anything. I have to support and love them and try to guide them.”

He laughed: “And that’s why most of them are liars.”