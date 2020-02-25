sophie-turner-addresses-up-her-infant-bump-at-breakfast-with-joe-jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner head out to get some breakfast!

The Jonas Brothers singer and the expecting Darkish Phoenix star were being seen out and about with their cute pups on Tuesday (February 25) in Studio Metropolis, Calif.

Joe donned a tie-dye hoodie, although Sophie protected up her child bump with a “She Does not Even Go Here” zip-up.

In the meantime, Joe‘s brother Nick Jonas was noticed searching classy in New York Town that similar working day following a conference.

“Thank you!” Joe captioned the Instagram video down below the working day prior to. “If I could, I‘d individually hug every single single a single of you that arrived out to see us on the #happinessbeginstour above the previous several months. Staying capable to get back on stage with my brothers has been a aspiration arrive genuine. Thank you to the band and crew for an awesome operate of shows. You men are the finest of the very best!! See you in Vegas 😈.”

As Just Jared exclusively documented, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their initial little one alongside one another! See his sweet birthday message to her subsequent the news.