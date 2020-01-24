Sophie Turner is visible on the cover of a book called “The Devil’s Mansion” as part of the new campaign for the fashion brand Louis Vuitton!

The fashion house brought together a group of starred actors, singers and models to create cool book covers, playing with the idea that “fashion is a novel”.

More stars featured in the campaign include American Horror Story stars Billie Heavy, Cody Fern, Emma Roberts, and Angelica Ross, as good as Alicia Vikander, Chloé Moretz, Laura Harrier, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Samara Weaving, Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux, Stacy Martin, Kelsey Asbille, Doona bae, Zhong Chuxi, Yaya, Noemie Merlant, Deepika Padukone, Woodkid, Rinko Kikuchi, Jaden Smith, and Robyn.

“To illustrate this collection – a term that works as well with fashion as with literature or on the big screen – the muses of the House proudly take book covers or movie posters as protagonists, registering perfectly in the history of Louis Vuitton and brilliantly embracing the role of adventurer, “the fashion house said in a statement.

Click on the gallery to see the 24 book covers…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Louis Vuitton

Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Chloe Moretz, Cody Fern, Deepika Padukone, Doona Bae, Emma Roberts, Fashion, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jaden Smith, Jennifer Connelly, Kelsey Asbille, Laura Harrier, Lea Seydoux, Noemie Merlant, Rinko Kikuchi, Robyn, samara weaving, Sophie Turner, Stacy Martin, Woodkid, Yaya, Zhong Chuxi