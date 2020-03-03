sophie-turner-clarifies-why-she-utilized-to-‘hate’-the-jonas-brothers

Sophie Turner was not a admirer of the Jonas Brothers escalating up!

The 24-yr-aged actress just uncovered that developing up, she thought her preferred band Busted broke up for the reason that of the JoBros!

“My good friends and I ended up not Jonas Brothers lovers. There was this band in the British isles identified as Busted. They experienced a strike termed ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were substantial Busted supporters,” Sophie discussed to Elle.

She ongoing, “Then the Jonas Brothers covered the tune and manufactured it substantial. And Busted broke up. We imagined it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

Of class, Sophie, who is now pregnant with her initially boy or girl, is now a massive JoBros fan as her partner is Joe Jonas!

