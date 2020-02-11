Sophie Turner & Corey Hawkins star in the new Quibi series

Survive Teaser: Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins play the main role in the New Quibi series

Quibi has released the first teaser for director Mark Pellington’s upcoming thriller series to survivewith Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins as the only survivors of a terrible plane crash. This is Turner’s first major TV role after her last appearance as Sansa Stark in the last season of the award-winning HBO series game of Thrones, Check out the video in the player below!

RELATED: Most Dangerous Game Teaser with Liam Hemsworth & Christoph Waltz

Based on the novel by the author Richard Abate to survive We will follow the story of Jane, whose plane crashes on a remote snow-capped mountain and who, along with Paul, is the only survivor who has to save himself from the rubble and fight for her life. Together they embark on a harrowing journey from the wilderness, fighting brutal conditions and personal trauma.

Actor Sophie Turner (game of Thrones) and Tony candidate Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, six degrees separation), the series is directed by Mark Pellington based on a script by Abate and Jeremy Ungar. It is produced by Abate, Cary Granat and Ed Jones, with Barry Barclay, Van Toffler and Floris Bauer from Gunpowder & Sky acting as executive producers.

RELATED: The Fugitive Reboot Teaser reveals the first look at the new Quibi series

Quibi, the acronym for “Quick Bites,” is slated to launch on April 6, 2020, and has already received more than $ 1 billion from its investors. It has a number of projects in development. Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Catherine Hardwick, Steven Spielberg, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Laurence Fishburne and Don Cheadle are eight of the many producers and talents who work hard to produce the projects mentioned

The streaming service, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is to contain series with a length of two to four hours and a maximum of 10 minutes.