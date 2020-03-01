sophie-turner-&-joe-jonas-operate-errands-jointly-with-their-doggy-porky

Porky Jonas is experiencing a working day out!

Sophie Turner held on tight to her pet as she and Joe Jonas stopped by Petco on Saturday afternoon (February 29) in Studio Metropolis, Calif.

Photographs: Verify out the most recent pictures of Sophie Turner

The 24-12 months-old expecting Recreation of Thrones actress saved factors informal in a black, loose-fitting T-shirt and leggings though the 30-yr-aged singer sported a purple and black tie-dyed hoodie and black shorts as they expended the day managing a couple of errands.

The married pair is expecting their first youngster and they are savoring some time off ideal now pursuing the stop of the Jonas Brothers‘ Joy Commences tour.