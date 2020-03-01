sophie-turner-&-joe-jonas-shell-out-their-sunday-with-smoothies-at-the-farmer’s-sector

Sophie Turner sips on a eco-friendly smoothie even though examining out the area farmer’s market in Los Angeles on Sunday (March one).

The 24-yr-outdated actress stepped out with partner Joe Jonas and a few buddies for the outing.

Images: Check out out the most current pics of Sophie Turner

Sophie wore her fave pair of overalls around a hoodie sweater, the exact ones she wore earlier in the 7 days.

Just the day prior to, Sophie was spotted hiding her expanding little one bump with their canine, Porky.

Earlier in the 7 days, Sophie wore a cute, plaid babydoll dress whilst managing errands.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB