Sophie Turner Wants To Join The Lizzie McGuire Reboot As A Character | Lizzie McGuire, Sophie Turner, Television

Wed, January 22, 2020 at 1:28 a.m.

Sophie Turner really want to play in the new Lizzie McGuire series.

the Game of Thrones The star shared her thoughts on the reboot in an Instagram Stories clip that has since expired.

“Lizzie McGuire’s show has been suspended”, Sophie Turner said. “I’m obviously devastated like all of us, but I’m pretty sure – like, Miranda is appearing this season, because I’m here. I’m available. I’m your new Miranda.”

“Lizzie McGuire, please contact me,” she added.

Miranda was played by Wool in the original series.

Production of the new Lizzie McGuire series is currently on hold.

