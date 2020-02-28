sophie-turner-wears-a-lovable-dress-with-white-boots-in-these-new-images!

Sophie Turner and partner Joe Jonas are maintaining fast paced with errands all through their split from operate tight now!

The married couple was noticed stepping out collectively on Thursday (February 27) in Los Angeles.

Sophie seemed so sweet in her limited costume and white boots. The two stars were noticed choosing up smoothies at Earthbar and they donated funds to another person standing exterior of the shop who was elevating funds for anti-bullying and mental well being awareness.

The married couple is presently comforting on the west coastline right after Joe and his brothers wrapped up their Joy Begins Tour in Europe. In just 1 month, they’ll be launching their Las Vegas residency.