Sophisticated burglar hits downtown Dinuba, prompting store owners to upgrade

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Alex Gonzales, owner of Alejandra’s furniture in downtown Dinuba, said that after a recent wave of burglaries in downtown, she was taking no chances.

The burglary at a nearby jewelry store last Friday was the boost she needed to upgrade her alarm system.

“We have many break and enters in progress,” said Gonzales.

Its neighbor, the jewelry store Rivera’s Joyeria, was the target of one of the most devastating. It’s like a plot out of the Hollywood blockbuster.

Detectives say the thieves used the roof to break into the nearby vacant business. They then tore open the brick to gain access to a Rivera safe that was pushed against the wall.

Employees say the suspects broke into the back of the safe and took $ 100,000 in cash and jewelry without ever entering the store.

Gonzales was also targeted a year ago. Burglars broke into the back door and stole valuable goods and information.

“Somehow, I had papers, my social network was there, my identity card,” said Gonzalez. “They committed fraud and identity theft.”

She says break and enter has become all too common in the downtown area, with many businesses becoming victims.

Police have now stepped up patrols and continue to urge owners to secure their properties.

“If we could put a police officer in each company when no one is around, we would, but obviously we can’t do it,” said Sgt. Ryan Robison with the Dinuba Police Department.

Gonzales hopes that the increased police presence will deter future thieves, but adds that the only guarantee is to take control of the security of his stores.

Dinuba police say if a business falls down, pray for it, call it as soon as it is told the breach has occurred, as alarm companies may be delayed in responding.

As for the burglary at Rivera, the detectives say that they have trouble tracking down thieves because the cameras did not really capture them.

