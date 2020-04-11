Soren urges Patnaik to assistance migrant personnel stranded in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | PTI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Main Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked for his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to extend assist to migrant staff who are stranded in Jharsuguda district in the neighbouring condition because of to the nationwide lockdown, an official release reported on Saturday.

Expressing his gratitude to Patnaik for assisting other migrant workers from Jharkhand, Soren claimed 25 labourers from Garhwa district are stranded in Jharsuguda with no food items, it stated.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government revoked the license of a ration store dealer in Hazaribagh district for allegedly duping clients, a launch mentioned.

The ration vendor was offering considerably less quantity of foodgrains than the quota of ration cardholders in Bhelwara village in Bishnugarh block and also misbehaved with individuals who demanded the full allocation of 35 kg, it claimed.

The license was suspended beneath the Nationwide Food items Security Act with fast outcome adhering to the recommendations of Main Minister Hemant Soren, it added.

