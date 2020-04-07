Soros ACLU wants to free the driver from the serial drunk

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) – funded by billionaire George Soros – seeks the release of a serial drunk driver from Ukraine stating that he is in grave risk of contracting the Chinese coronavirus.

As part of the ACLU’s latest attempt to release 22 illegal aliens and illegal immigrants from Immigration and Customs Custody (ICE), the open border lobbying organization seeks to release of Konstantin Bugarenko, who has a criminal record of driving drinks.

Bugarenko, 49, first arrived in the U.S. with a green card, as a legal permanent resident of Ukraine in 1996. Two years after his arrival, Bugarenko was convicted of a drunken driving accident where he injured six. Americans. At that time, he was sentenced to 11 to 23 months in prison.

Since his release, Bugarenko has been repeatedly arrested and convicted of drunk driving. More recently, in January 2017, Bugarenko was again convicted of driving drunk. Shortly before his arrest, Bugarenko was convicted of assaulted with a deadly weapon.

The ACLU is now asking a Pennsylvania judge to release Bugarenko along with 21 other ICE prisoners so they can avoid the potential risk of contracting the coronavirus in detention.

ACLU lawyers wrote in their lawsuit:

Bugarenko suffers from prediabetes, high blood pressure and diverticulitis. He also suffers from weakened and weakened foot pain, which makes him temporarily unable to walk. Your medical conditions place you at high risk for serious illness or death if you contract (coronavirus).

According to Breitbart News, the ACLU successfully secured six illegal aliens and legal immigrants released from ICE custody at the sanctuary of California by arguing that they were at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The six illegal aliens and legal immigrants include a Mexican national convicted of child abuse, a Mexican national convicted of child molestation, a Belize national repeatedly convicted of drunkenness, a Mexican national convicted of selling and trafficking cocaine, Guatemalan teenager considered a flight. of risk, and a Guatemalan national arrested for drink driving.

The lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court by the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The case number is case 1: 20-cv-00562-JEJ.

