Sorry Hospital, Trump’s Wall Street Gets Another Million Dollar

The construction company received $ 569 million this week to build 17 miles of border wall that the President Donald Trump made it a highlight of his 2016 campaign – when Mexico was expected to pay off – and which he further advocated for in the face of national turmoil. According to the Daily Beast report, the Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that BFBC, a manufacturer of Montana-based Barnard Construction, has been awarded about half a billion dollars in contract upgrades. for walls in two different parts in California. The original border agreement that the site received from the Army last May was only 25 percent of the amount announced this week. The report notes that this works out to more than $ 33 million per mile, which is “above the $ 20 million-in-mile average” that the government already spends on Trump’s wall.

The army chief told the Daily Beast that the government had asked in February – at this time the CDC had identified the country’s first transmission line-19 – that BFBC “build and build an additional 17.17 miles on the border in El Centro and San Diego, CA. “In less than a year, BFBC – which is a Republican sponsor – received more than a million dollars in taxpayer money. to build 37 miles worth of border wall, which Scott Amey, the counsel for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, called “criminal acts” that “should be investigated and investigated promptly.”

On April 8 – where the Daily Beast was just three days before the army introduced the BFBC amendment – members of Congress issued a letter urging leaders to stop all efforts. border work and “do not use government resources” for emergencies related to deer. They write, “The moment we all have to deal with the death and destruction of an unprecedented disease,” the health judgment. clean and continuous development of border guards, as well as rapid development in our border communities. “

A similar message came from a group of 91 Associate Justice members this week. “We must use all the resources and resources to fight this disease and protect Americans, instead of spending significant money and resources on building border walls, “read a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, Justice, and Defense__ requesting that all border gates be destroyed during this emergency. As Axios reported, letters from a total of 66 families and 25 representatives argued further improvements to the wall “financially and financially important” that “should invested in healthcare, small business, and combat acquired through COVID-19 “and” defies “distance and exclusion policy specified by the CDC.

Senator Elizabeth Warren called in late February to defunding Trump’s “racist wall” to address coronavirus infection, which Trump is still declining. “There’s a chance that it won’t spread,” he said at the time. Funding for the border fence continued to be a priority despite funding for World Health Organization. Trump spoke this week to defend the group’s finances as its leaders evaluate their role in “malpractice and related coronavirus infections.” According to Politico, cutting the funding to the WHO – which has an annual budget of $ 4.8 billion – could have a detrimental effect on teams in testing, distributing test equipment, and providing advice to governments around the world. Axios noted that continued funding for Trump’s wall, with his administration allocating $ 1.375 billion to build about 69 miles in fiscal 2020. “The last thing we want,” the senator said. Martin Heinrich, “Is to put the workforce and surrounding communities at risk when they do not already have health facilities to address public health problems. “

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– Inside Trump’s Decision to Recover of His Coronavirus Miracle

– Coronavirus infection in Italy: The Art of the Wind

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Adequate Antibiotics with New Coronavirus – And Trump

– Does Business News Have Coronavirus?

– Why Some Early MAGA Clients Oppose Trump’s Doctrine

– Behind Andrew Cuomo’s Mental Games with Trump

– From the List: Follow the Mental Health Plans That Donate 2014 Ebola

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

. [tagsTransaction] political [t] trump [t] border wall [t] coronavirus [t] trump administration [t] congress