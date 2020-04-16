Sorry, Peons, Staying at Home Don’t apply to Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

The White House acknowledged the Javanka family’s decision to roll out all federal and state information, telling The Times that Trump and Kushner are celebrating “in private” with their homes. occupants of “confinement considered a family home.” The mainstream media reported that there were no national restrictions in New Jersey and no travel restrictions, although the White House noted its “Coronavirus Guidelines for America” information that in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, it is “important” – important! – for people to “avoid traveling,” traveling from the state to the father’s private company is. And Washington, DC, issued a home letter on March 30, stating that “any person who violates the rules of the house will be guilty of a crime and, when convicted, will face a maximum penalty over $ 5,000, imprisonment for 90 days, or both. “

Trump issued a statement informing the people that because the club was closed, it was “too far away from his home in Kalorama’s Washington neighborhood.” It is unclear how temporary competition is a relationship other than a private home, although perhaps the first girl referred to the fact that Bedminster gives her family more room to keep stretching during these times, that we get it. Can you imagine being involved in their 8,200-square-foot D.C. home? It was like a prison there!

More Great Stories from the Disabled

– Anthony Fauci on New Policy on Living with Coronavirus, From Hand to Tinder

– Non-compliant Hospitals – 19 Complaints by Health Care Workers

– Serious from Coronavirus, First Aid for Summer Prep

– Why Those Who Missed COVID-19 Are Problems Bigger than the Past

– Did Boris Johnson Begin to Announce Brexit-Ravaged England?

– From Archive: In Search of the Origins of AIDS

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

. [tagsTsoosRiaj] political coronavirus [t] ivanka trump [t] jared kushner