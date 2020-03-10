Sorry Spurs bow out of Champions League with a whimper

RB Leipzig

3

–

Tottenham

RB Leipzig win 4- combination

Tottenham ended up not able to produce a further Champions League miracle as they have been torn aside by RB Leipzig in the past 16.

Shorn of essential players in attacking places, Spurs experienced to get over a 1- to start with-leg deficit but slumped to a 3- defeat in east Germany and crashed out.

Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in the opening 21 minutes, Hugo Lloris culpable for each targets, to set the Leading League club on the brink of elimination and they ended up unable to reproduce their remarkable comeback from the very same condition at Ajax in past season’s semi-remaining.

Emil Forsberg finished the rout late on with his first contact as Spurs bowed out with a whimper.

Whole-time in Leipzig.

Defeat, on a back of a disappointing exit to Norwich in the FA Cup final 7 days, leaves Jose Mourinho with no prospect of silverware this time.

He now has nine games remaining in the Premier League to try out and ensure Tottenham are back again in the Champions League upcoming year, but even that is seeking unlikely supplied their placement in the Premier League desk.

There had been mitigating conditions for this defeat presented his side were being lacking the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn.

But the way they were not able to repel Leipzig around the two legs highlights how weak they are in defence, with goalkeeper Lloris also letting them down.

The Bundesliga aspect, while, managed by 32-calendar year-outdated supervisor Julian Nagelsmann, nicknamed ‘Baby Mourinho’, moved into the Champions League quarter-finals for the initial time in their background.