Sorry Stephen King Feels You Are Stuck In Stephen King November: NPR

Novelist Stephen King says writing is like leaving the ordinary world to a world of one’s own making: “It’s a wonderful and tiring experience.”

In his 1978 novel The Stand, author Stephen King wrote about a viral pandemic that had decimated the world’s population. And it happens when fans say that experiencing the COVID-19 outbreak feels like climbing into one of its horror stories.

“I keep people saying, ‘Gee, it’s like we’re living in a Stephen King story,'” he says. “And my only response to that is, ‘I’m sorry.’ “

A pandemic like COVID-19 was “bound to happen,” King says. “There has never been a question that in our society, where travel is a basis of daily living, that sooner or later, there would be a virus that would communicate with the general public.”

Although he made his name as a horror writer, King says he is most interested in exploring the “intrusion of the unexpected and the strange” into the lives of ordinary people.

His new collection of short stories, If it Bleeds, focuses on Holly Gibney, a private investigator who seems to have supernatural ability. The character appears in several of his other novels, including The Outsider, which was adapted into an HBO series.

“There are people who have those special type powers,” King says of the character. “People can call me a horror writer if they want to, and that’s fine – as long as the controls don’t recover, I’m happy with that. But I think I do a lot more, and I’m interested in the mystery of what we and what we are capable of doing. “

Highlights

On how the pandemic will leave a lasting mark on the current generation

For me, as a guy in his 70s, I can remember my mother talking about the Great Depression. Make a scar. He left trauma behind. And I think that … my niece – who can’t see her friends, can only Skype them once. She’s stuck in the house … when [she’s grown up and] her kids say, “Oh my god, I’m so sorry, I can’t go out!” … [my niece] will say, “You should be around 2020, because we’ve been stuck at home for months! We couldn’t get out. We were scared of germs!”

About how writing provides an escape from reality

Twenty hours a day, I live in the same reality that everyone lives. But for four hours a day, things change.

Twenty hours a day, I live in the same reality that everyone lives. But for four hours a day, things change. And if you’ve ever asked me how this happens or why it happens, I’ll have to tell you it’s as much a mystery to me as it is to anyone else. … And in all the years I have been doing this – ever since I discovered talent when I was 7 or 8 – I still feel the same as I did in the early days, which I am beginning to leave the ordinary world for my own world. And it is a beautiful, disappearing experience. I’m very grateful that I can have it.

About writing we think again founded in 2020 due to the pandemic

I stopped [the book I am working on] in the year 2020 because I thought, “OK, when I publish it, if it comes in 2021, it will be like in the past, safe in the past.” And then this thing continued, and I immediately looked back through the copy I had written and saw that one of the things that was going on was that two of my characters had gone on a cruise. … And I thought, “Well, no, I don’t think anyone’s going on cruise ships this year.” And so I looked at everything and immediately dropped the book in 2019, where people could meet and be together and the story works because of that.

On how to deal with the fear and anxiety associated with the pandemic

The short answer to that is I don’t. What I live with and what I suspect most people are living now is cabin fever. … But to be at home day after day, all I can say is that you have made wonderful progress on a novel, because there really is not much to do and it is a good way to get away from fear. It’s not a panic. It is not a terror to feel, which I think most people feel, it is a kind of anxiety to sink in where you say yourself, we should not go out. If I go out, I can catch this thing or give it to someone else.

About the role of fictional horror in a time when the world is awesome

Well, these are like dreams, aren’t they? You are able to go to a world that you know is not real. But if the artist is good – the filmmaker or the novelist or maybe even the painter – for a while, you’re able to believe that world, because her picture and her photo are so different real you can get in there. And yet there is always a part of your mind that you understand to be untrue, to make you believe.

Sam Briger and Mooj Zadie produced and edited the audio of this interview. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.