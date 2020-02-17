[sorry-to-all-your-hopper-theories-with-stranger-things’-period-4-trailer]

(Netflix)

2019 was stuffed with fathers declaring goodbye to their daughters with touching tributes that built me want to sob uncontrollably for hours on end. It was a time, and I’m nevertheless favourable that if I went back and watched Avengers: Endgame or Stranger Issues year 3 now, I’d cry once more. Well … perhaps not Stranger Items, given that Jim Hopper is high-quality.

Let me reveal: Netflix released footage of Hopper in Russia in period 4, and I’m excited about this sneak peek glimpse at Black Widow! (Joking, but … even now.)

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Factors (@Stranger_Factors) February 14, 2020

Now, the point is … we realized this—or, at minimum, I did. At the end of Stranger Points time three, there is a moment when two guys who are in charge at the prison are chatting, and they say, “No, not the American,” though going for walks through their jail. Confident, a section of me thought that probably they intended Alexei, mainly because, however Russian, he was on in really like with American culture, but then I considered about it and said, “No, sorry, your sweet new favorite boy is useless,” since it’s most unquestionably Hopper they’re referring to.

(Netflix)

And maybe that is why the new footage is enjoyment, mainly because … nicely, we knew he’d be great, and the reality that Netflix is just accepting that and giving us more Hopper instantly? A delight for me and my adore of Jim!

Now, in the small search we acquired at Stranger Things’ upcoming time, Hopper is clearly doing work on the railroad for the Russians. Why? Almost certainly simply because they are threatening to go back and get Eleven or just one of the young ones in Hawkins, but nonetheless, the superior information is that he’s alive and wonderful. Am I going miss out on his exciting shirt alternatives for when he thinks he’s going on a date? Of program!

Twitter, while, although yelling, “He’s alive!” has shifted to earning jokes about Hopper staying the Red Guardian given that, you know, David Harbour is playing both people.

it is not hopper it is purple guardian i’m telling y’all https://t.co/pSggYQk4h1 — (@lovepetermj) February 14, 2020

Theory:



Hopper is alive in stranger things but the crew by no means uncover him and he is experienced by the Russians and results in being Pink Guardian from the black widow film



Stranger points is confirmed part of the MCU — Zesty (@ZestyZeo) February 14, 2020

I question when he’s gonna convey to the little ones he took some time off to be Purple Guardian along with Black Widow all through his time in Russia https://t.co/X2h9QnoAyO — ᴬᴮ (@ashleemaay) February 14, 2020

hopper is alive. he went to russia, adjusted his identify to alexei shostakov and was properly trained by the KGB to become the next purple guardian. he also achieved natasha romanoff and married her. https://t.co/kZUlQiaw54 — ًVernadette (@ENTlCEDT) February 14, 2020

I’m not declaring that Hopper is brainwashed and becomes Crimson Guardian, but my head canon is heading with it. https://t.co/FUzt6aqnG2 — Scott Colesby (@ScottColesby) February 14, 2020

hell certainly! We’re acquiring the Crimson Guardian origin story! https://t.co/TwprzVDJFn — Parris (@vicious696) February 14, 2020

